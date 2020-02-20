Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SIX, NYT, DBX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX), where a total volume of 18,780 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 181.9% of SIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,200 underlying shares of SIX. Below is a chart showing SIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT) options are showing a volume of 27,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.7% of NYT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 14,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NYT. Below is a chart showing NYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX) options are showing a volume of 58,779 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.5% of DBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 7,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,600 underlying shares of DBX. Below is a chart showing DBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SIX options, NYT options, or DBX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

