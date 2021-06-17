Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SIVB, UIS, SEAS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB), where a total volume of 2,340 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 234,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.5% of SIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 346,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,500 underlying shares of SIVB. Below is a chart showing SIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

Unisys Corp (Symbol: UIS) options are showing a volume of 2,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 271,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of UIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 408,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,000 underlying shares of UIS. Below is a chart showing UIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) saw options trading volume of 4,969 contracts, representing approximately 496,900 underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of SEAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 751,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 2,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,100 underlying shares of SEAS. Below is a chart showing SEAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

