Markets
SIVB

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SIVB, UIS, SEAS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB), where a total volume of 2,340 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 234,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.5% of SIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 346,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,500 underlying shares of SIVB. Below is a chart showing SIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Unisys Corp (Symbol: UIS) options are showing a volume of 2,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 271,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of UIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 408,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,000 underlying shares of UIS. Below is a chart showing UIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) saw options trading volume of 4,969 contracts, representing approximately 496,900 underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of SEAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 751,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 2,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,100 underlying shares of SEAS. Below is a chart showing SEAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SIVB options, UIS options, or SEAS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SIVB UIS SEAS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular