Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SIG, BX, ICHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), where a total volume of 4,480 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 448,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.4% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 793,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,900 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 20,631 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,800 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ichor Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ICHR) options are showing a volume of 1,429 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 142,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of ICHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 258,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of ICHR. Below is a chart showing ICHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

