Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SHAK, IIPR, APD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK), where a total of 14,343 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.6% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,300 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) options are showing a volume of 3,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 390,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 707,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,200 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) options are showing a volume of 10,293 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 8,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 884,600 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

