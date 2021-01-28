Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SGRY, CRSR, SBNY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Surgery Partners Inc (Symbol: SGRY), where a total of 1,725 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 172,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.6% of SGRY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 322,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,800 underlying shares of SGRY. Below is a chart showing SGRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR) saw options trading volume of 20,322 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,400 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY) saw options trading volume of 2,729 contracts, representing approximately 272,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of SBNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 534,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of SBNY. Below is a chart showing SBNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

