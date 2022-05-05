Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SG, TTD, OPEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sweetgreen Inc Class A (Symbol: SG), where a total volume of 3,527 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 352,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.3% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 501,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,700 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 29,983 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 2,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,900 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Opendoor Technologies Inc (Symbol: OPEN) options are showing a volume of 94,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of OPEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 17,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of OPEN. Below is a chart showing OPEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SG options, TTD options, or OPEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

