Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SFIX, ULTA, COST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX), where a total volume of 42,931 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 153.9% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 18,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 12,653 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 132.2% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 956,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,300 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 34,453 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 122.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 5,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,500 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

