Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SFIX, TEAM, MIC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX), where a total of 18,555 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 6,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 635,700 underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 9,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 997,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,300 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: MIC) options are showing a volume of 4,810 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 481,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of MIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 860,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 4,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,000 underlying shares of MIC. Below is a chart showing MIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

