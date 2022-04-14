Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SEAS, LPI, IIPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS), where a total of 5,128 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 512,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of SEAS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,000 underlying shares of SEAS. Below is a chart showing SEAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Symbol: LPI) options are showing a volume of 3,994 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 399,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of LPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 785,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,300 underlying shares of LPI. Below is a chart showing LPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) options are showing a volume of 1,868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 186,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 372,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,000 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SEAS options, LPI options, or IIPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
