Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SCHN, RBC, PINS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (Symbol: SCHN), where a total volume of 1,142 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 114,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of SCHN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 256,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,900 underlying shares of SCHN. Below is a chart showing SCHN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Regal Beloit Corp (Symbol: RBC) options are showing a volume of 1,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 143,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of RBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 321,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of RBC. Below is a chart showing RBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 62,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,900 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SCHN options, RBC options, or PINS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.