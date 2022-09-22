Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SBUX, QCOM, PAYX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 41,309 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,000 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 32,367 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 4,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,400 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) saw options trading volume of 6,814 contracts, representing approximately 681,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of PAYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of PAYX. Below is a chart showing PAYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

