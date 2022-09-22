Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SBUX, QCOM, PAYX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 41,309 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,000 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 32,367 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 4,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,400 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:
And Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) saw options trading volume of 6,814 contracts, representing approximately 681,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of PAYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of PAYX. Below is a chart showing PAYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, QCOM options, or PAYX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.