Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SBUX, NOW, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 92,741 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 5,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,600 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 16,516 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 7,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,400 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 37,644 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.6% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

