Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SBUX, NEM, AAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 51,652 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 9,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 920,500 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 29,878 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,900 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 170,363 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 14,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

