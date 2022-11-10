Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SBNY, ETSY, F

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY), where a total of 5,210 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 521,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of SBNY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,000 underlying shares of SBNY. Below is a chart showing SBNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 18,649 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,700 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 273,755 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 38,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
