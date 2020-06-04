Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SAVE, W, TEAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE), where a total of 145,853 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.8% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 29.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 13,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 17,863 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 5,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,600 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 9,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 980,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,100 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SAVE options, W options, or TEAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

