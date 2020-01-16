Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SAVE, ALGT, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE), where a total volume of 14,405 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 120.9% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,100 underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) saw options trading volume of 1,218 contracts, representing approximately 121,800 underlying shares or approximately 115.5% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 105,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,500 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 13,785 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 104.5% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55.50 strike highlighted in orange:

