Markets
SAVE

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SAVE, ALGT, FSLR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE), where a total volume of 14,405 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 120.9% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,100 underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) saw options trading volume of 1,218 contracts, representing approximately 121,800 underlying shares or approximately 115.5% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 105,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,500 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 13,785 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 104.5% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SAVE options, ALGT options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAVE ALGT FSLR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular