Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SAVA, DIS, KNBE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA), where a total of 38,810 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.8% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 6,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,600 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 84,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 7,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 774,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

And KnowBe4 Inc (Symbol: KNBE) saw options trading volume of 13,603 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 82.4% of KNBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 8,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 851,900 underlying shares of KNBE. Below is a chart showing KNBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SAVA options, DIS options, or KNBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

