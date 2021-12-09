Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SAM, CRSR, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total of 1,620 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 162,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.6% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 302,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR) options are showing a volume of 6,019 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 601,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,200 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 4,085 contracts, representing approximately 408,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 802,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SAM options, CRSR options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.