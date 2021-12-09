Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SAM, CRSR, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total of 1,620 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 162,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.6% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 302,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR) options are showing a volume of 6,019 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 601,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,200 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 4,085 contracts, representing approximately 408,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 802,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SAM options, CRSR options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.