Markets
SAIA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SAIA, GILD, MA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA), where a total of 4,007 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 400,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 138.3% of SAIA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 289,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SAIA. Below is a chart showing SAIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 258,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.7% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 19,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 55,839 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 119.9% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,000 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SAIA options, GILD options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAIA GILD MA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular