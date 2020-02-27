Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SAIA, GILD, MA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA), where a total of 4,007 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 400,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 138.3% of SAIA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 289,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SAIA. Below is a chart showing SAIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 258,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.7% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 19,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 55,839 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 119.9% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,000 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SAIA options, GILD options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.