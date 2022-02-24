Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SAFE, PARR, GME

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE), where a total volume of 9,052 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 905,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 400% of SAFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 226,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of SAFE. Below is a chart showing SAFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR) saw options trading volume of 8,014 contracts, representing approximately 801,400 underlying shares or approximately 181% of PARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 442,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,900 underlying shares of PARR. Below is a chart showing PARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 50,411 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 167.2% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 3,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,000 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SAFE options, PARR options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.