Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SAFE, PARR, GME

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE), where a total volume of 9,052 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 905,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 400% of SAFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 226,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of SAFE. Below is a chart showing SAFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR) saw options trading volume of 8,014 contracts, representing approximately 801,400 underlying shares or approximately 181% of PARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 442,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,900 underlying shares of PARR. Below is a chart showing PARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 50,411 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 167.2% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 3,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,000 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SAFE options, PARR options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

