Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RUN, FEYE, ATVI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN), where a total volume of 21,297 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.4% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 4,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,600 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

FireEye Inc (Symbol: FEYE) options are showing a volume of 23,264 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of FEYE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 3,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,600 underlying shares of FEYE. Below is a chart showing FEYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 42,253 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 07, 2020, with 2,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,300 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RUN options, FEYE options, or ATVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

