Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RUBY, MSTR, LMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RUBY), where a total volume of 15,256 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 227% of RUBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 672,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,900 underlying shares of RUBY. Below is a chart showing RUBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 6,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 687,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 152.5% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring March 11, 2022, with 382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,200 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 43,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.9% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring March 25, 2022, with 6,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,300 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
