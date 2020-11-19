Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RS, MGNI, ZBRA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Symbol: RS), where a total of 4,395 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 439,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 129% of RS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 340,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,100 underlying shares of RS. Below is a chart showing RS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI) saw options trading volume of 37,775 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 123.2% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 12,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) saw options trading volume of 3,850 contracts, representing approximately 385,000 underlying shares or approximately 108.9% of ZBRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 353,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,700 underlying shares of ZBRA. Below is a chart showing ZBRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

