Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RRC, FRPT, AIR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC), where a total volume of 92,629 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.3% of RRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 25,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of RRC. Below is a chart showing RRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) options are showing a volume of 2,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 216,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.4% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 266,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,600 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And AAR Corp (Symbol: AIR) options are showing a volume of 1,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 103,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.2% of AIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 127,400 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,500 underlying shares of AIR. Below is a chart showing AIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

