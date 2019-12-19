Markets
RRC

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RRC, FRPT, AIR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC), where a total volume of 92,629 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.3% of RRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 25,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of RRC. Below is a chart showing RRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) options are showing a volume of 2,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 216,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.4% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 266,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,600 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And AAR Corp (Symbol: AIR) options are showing a volume of 1,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 103,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.2% of AIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 127,400 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,500 underlying shares of AIR. Below is a chart showing AIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RRC options, FRPT options, or AIR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RRC FRPT AIR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular