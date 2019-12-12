Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RNST, NKE, LNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST), where a total volume of 750 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 75,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of RNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 140,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of RNST. Below is a chart showing RNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 27,903 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $96 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,500 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 8,015 contracts, representing approximately 801,500 underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,100 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RNST options, NKE options, or LNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

