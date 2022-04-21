Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RNG, CVX, WFC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG), where a total volume of 4,250 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 425,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 978,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,900 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 40,973 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 2,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,000 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 115,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 21,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RNG options, CVX options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
