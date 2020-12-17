Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RNG, CREE, FLWS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG), where a total of 6,668 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 666,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.4% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 961,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,600 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Cree Inc (Symbol: CREE) saw options trading volume of 12,205 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 66% of CREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 5,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 570,500 underlying shares of CREE. Below is a chart showing CREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And 1-800 Flowers.com, Inc. (Symbol: FLWS) saw options trading volume of 4,631 contracts, representing approximately 463,100 underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of FLWS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 710,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,900 underlying shares of FLWS. Below is a chart showing FLWS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RNG options, CREE options, or FLWS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.