Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RNG, CHTR, SPOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG), where a total of 12,372 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,800 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 10,938 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,100 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 10,431 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,900 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RNG options, CHTR options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.