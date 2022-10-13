Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RNG, CHTR, SPOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG), where a total of 12,372 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,800 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 10,938 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,100 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 10,431 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,900 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RNG options, CHTR options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

