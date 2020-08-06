Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RMD, HPE, STZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD), where a total volume of 2,916 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 291,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.3% of RMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 527,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,700 underlying shares of RMD. Below is a chart showing RMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) saw options trading volume of 52,294 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of HPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 36,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of HPE. Below is a chart showing HPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 5,541 contracts, representing approximately 554,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 1,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,200 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RMD options, HPE options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

