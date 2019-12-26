Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RL, AMBA, SBUX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL), where a total volume of 5,017 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 501,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.2% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 924,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 3,951 contracts, representing approximately 395,100 underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 732,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 35,773 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $88.50 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 7,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 792,200 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88.50 strike highlighted in orange:

