Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RJF, ETSY, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF), where a total volume of 4,681 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 468,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.7% of RJF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,100 underlying shares of RJF. Below is a chart showing RJF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 24,558 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,100 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 294,356 contracts, representing approximately 29.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 30,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RJF options, ETSY options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

