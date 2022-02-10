Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RIVN, PEP, FUBO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN), where a total of 85,949 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 6,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,700 underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 27,527 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 3,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,300 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) saw options trading volume of 52,865 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,400 underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
