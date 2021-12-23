Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RIOT, SGRY, PEGA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total volume of 156,667 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 111.8% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 12,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Surgery Partners Inc (Symbol: SGRY) options are showing a volume of 3,350 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 335,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.2% of SGRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 348,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of SGRY. Below is a chart showing SGRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA) options are showing a volume of 2,854 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 285,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.7% of PEGA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 340,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,400 underlying shares of PEGA. Below is a chart showing PEGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

