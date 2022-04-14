Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RIOT, KSS, DOCN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total volume of 48,231 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,300 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 17,069 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,200 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) saw options trading volume of 8,666 contracts, representing approximately 866,600 underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,100 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, KSS options, or DOCN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.