Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RIOT, KSS, DOCN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total volume of 48,231 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,300 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 17,069 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,200 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) saw options trading volume of 8,666 contracts, representing approximately 866,600 underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,100 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

