Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RIOT, ABBV, INVH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total volume of 90,462 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.1% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 13,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 25,701 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 9,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 940,000 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH) saw options trading volume of 16,696 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of INVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 8,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,700 underlying shares of INVH. Below is a chart showing INVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
