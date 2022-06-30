Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RILY, HTZ, ABNB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), where a total volume of 1,776 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 177,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.1% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 257,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,900 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) options are showing a volume of 39,384 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 12,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 51,028 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,500 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

