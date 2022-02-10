Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RICK, HELE, TGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (Symbol: RICK), where a total of 435 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 43,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.6% of RICK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 78,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 99 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,900 underlying shares of RICK. Below is a chart showing RICK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) saw options trading volume of 991 contracts, representing approximately 99,100 underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 179,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,100 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 23,071 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

