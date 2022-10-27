Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RH, WOLF, SCHW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 4,688 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 468,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 600,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,300 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) options are showing a volume of 17,880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.3% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,900 underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 62,185 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 19,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:
