Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RH, LNG, KR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 6,406 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 640,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.4% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 936,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,600 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 20,520 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 7,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 724,000 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 49,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,000 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RH options, LNG options, or KR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.