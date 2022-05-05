Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RH, DBRG, PENN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total volume of 5,253 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 525,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,300 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) options are showing a volume of 17,375 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 12,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 19,339 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 2,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,200 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RH options, DBRG options, or PENN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

