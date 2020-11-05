Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RGLD, LOB, TEAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD), where a total volume of 1,744 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 174,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.4% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 293,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB) saw options trading volume of 2,095 contracts, representing approximately 209,500 underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of LOB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 361,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,200 underlying shares of LOB. Below is a chart showing LOB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 12,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 4,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,700 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RGLD options, LOB options, or TEAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.