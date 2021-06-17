Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RGLD, COMM, AGEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD), where a total volume of 1,901 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 190,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 353,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,700 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM) options are showing a volume of 11,079 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of COMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 10,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of COMM. Below is a chart showing COMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Agenus Inc (Symbol: AGEN) saw options trading volume of 25,340 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of AGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 7,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,400 underlying shares of AGEN. Below is a chart showing AGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

