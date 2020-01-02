Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RETA, CRM, TWTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA), where a total volume of 1,585 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 158,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 321,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,600 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 25,634 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,700 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 63,037 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,600 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RETA options, CRM options, or TWTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

