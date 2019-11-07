Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: REGN, NLSN, DLR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 9,000 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 900,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 119% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 756,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring November 08, 2019, with 1,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,900 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN) saw options trading volume of 25,554 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 107.8% of NLSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 16,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NLSN. Below is a chart showing NLSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) saw options trading volume of 16,475 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 106.4% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,200 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

