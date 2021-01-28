Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: REGN, BAC, UNP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total volume of 4,375 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 437,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 965,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,700 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 237,092 contracts, representing approximately 23.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 51,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) saw options trading volume of 11,983 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 2,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,400 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

