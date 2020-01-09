Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: REGN, APPN, RUN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 6,460 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 646,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.8% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 703,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,000 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) options are showing a volume of 4,748 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 474,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.3% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 519,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,600 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 13,844 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 90.3% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 4,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,000 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for REGN options, APPN options, or RUN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

