Markets
REGN

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: REGN, APPN, RUN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 6,460 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 646,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.8% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 703,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,000 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) options are showing a volume of 4,748 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 474,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.3% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 519,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,600 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 13,844 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 90.3% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 4,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,000 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for REGN options, APPN options, or RUN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REGN APPN RUN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular