Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RE, KSS, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE), where a total volume of 3,103 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 310,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.6% of RE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 250,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,300 underlying shares of RE. Below is a chart showing RE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) options are showing a volume of 33,228 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.8% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 11,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 30,351 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 119.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring November 08, 2019, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RE options, KSS options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

