Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RE, CSX, NLSN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE), where a total volume of 2,222 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 222,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.5% of RE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 206,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,600 underlying shares of RE. Below is a chart showing RE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) saw options trading volume of 35,119 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 94.7% of CSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 6,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,000 underlying shares of CSX. Below is a chart showing CSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN) saw options trading volume of 35,158 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 90.7% of NLSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 16,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of NLSN. Below is a chart showing NLSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

