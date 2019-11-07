Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RDFN, CZR, C

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN), where a total volume of 7,437 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 743,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.4% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 902,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,700 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Caesars Entertainment Corp (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 76,143 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.5% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 34,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 99,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.4% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 10,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

