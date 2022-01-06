Markets
RCL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RCL, UNH, TTD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total of 58,242 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 130.5% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 07, 2022, with 5,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,100 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 32,197 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 115.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 36,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 07, 2022, with 2,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,800 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, UNH options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCL UNH TTD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular