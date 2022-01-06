Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RCL, UNH, TTD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total of 58,242 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 130.5% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 07, 2022, with 5,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,100 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 32,197 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 115.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 36,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 07, 2022, with 2,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,800 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, UNH options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

